The Peach Truck returns to Toledo

The familiar orange trucked loaded with fresh Georgia peaches made its first trip of the year to northwest Ohio Thursday.

TOLEDO, Ohio — It's a sweet summer treat that northwest Ohioans look forward to all year -- the arrival of the first fresh peaches from down south.

The Peach Truck arrived in Toledo Thursday, delivering the first load of southern peaches to our region.

Toledoans lined up at Franklin Park Mall early Thursday to get their 25-pound boxes of the Georgia treat.

The orange truck has been delivering these peaches across the nation for a decade and fans contend these are the best tasting peaches around as long as you can wait a few days for them to fully ripen before digging in.

The peaches -- picked just three days ago-- were immediately loaded on to the truck, which headed north. The Peach Truck crew says this makes the peaches much better than anything you can get in a grocery store.

The Peach Truck will be back in Toledo on Aug. 2 with another load of Georgia fruit.

Customers must order their peaches online. Go to The Peach Truck site to place your order for August.

