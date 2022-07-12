Paying for sex? Health department says shocking billboards are having impact

The Toledo-Lucas County Health Department credits the billboard campaign with increasing testing for syphilis and helping drive down the rate of the disease locally.

TOLEDO, Ohio — You've probably noticed the eyebrow-raising billboards around the Toledo area -- The ones that provocatively ask "Paying for sex?"

Officials at the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department credit to the billboard campaign with helping combat the spread of a serious sexually transmitted illness in our community.

The health department launched the campaign last summer after data showed that 18 percent of syphilis cases in Lucas County were among people who told health officials they were paying for sex.

Syphilis can cause sores and rashes, along with more serious symptoms including fever, headaches, weight loss, fatigue and even blindness, hearing loss and changes to mental state in serious cases.

Syphilis is spread by direct contact with a syphilis sore during sex. It can be prevented by correctly using condoms. The disease is treated with antibiotics, though it is important to treat the disease early to avoid damaging effects, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Lucas County is not alone in seeing a need to combat rising syphilis case numbers. Earlier this year state health officials said the number of syphilis cases detected in Ohio jumped 82 percent between 2016 and 2021. The disease has infected thousands statewide and led to at least 48 congenital cases, in which an infected mother passes syphilis to her unborn child, of the disease in 2021.

The health department's straightforward billboards ask "Paying for sex? Get tested!" and includes information on how to schedule an appointment for testing with the health department.

Health department officials said that since the billboards went up, appointments have increased 40-50 percent. The syphilis case rate also has dropped, they said. Compared to this time a year ago, syphilis cases in the region have dropped 12.5 percent, the health department said.

Along with the billboards, the health department's campaign has included advertisements on social media and dating apps. And the department has distributed more than 100,000 condoms, officials said.

The billboard campaign will continue through January, they said.

If you would like to schedule an appointment to be tested for syphilis, go to lucascountyhealth.com or call 419-213-2013.