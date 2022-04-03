Pauline Steinem: A Toledo trailblazer for women in public office

Pauline Steinem was the first woman elected to public office in the city, earning herself a seat on the Toledo Board of Education.

The name "Steinem" has become synonymous with the fight for women’s rights; and while it's likely feminist activist Gloria Steinem is who comes to mind, it was her grandmother Pauline who first broke through Toledo’s glass ceiling, becoming the city’s first woman elected to public office.

In 1884, she married Edgar Steinem, a reasonably successful liquor dealer and real estate salesman. Her husband was a German immigrant to Ohio, so at 24 years old, with a baby in tow, she moved with him to Toledo.

Steinem was drawn to the educational philosophy of Friedrich Froebel, who founded the kindergarten movement. He believed that each person had within themselves a "potential something", and that it was vital for people to become aware of theirs and foster it through growth and activity. These ideas were a key influence on Steinem's life both personally and professionally.

She attended the State Normal School of Bavaria, where she earned herself a teacher's diploma.

Pauline was born in Poland in 1863, though she soon moved to Munich, where she found her love for the field of education.

But, it was after she connected with Samuel "Golden Rule" Jones that she got the nudge to run for a spot on the Toledo Board of Education.

For 14 years, she served as secretary of the Hebrew Ladies' Benevolent Society. She also held a leadership role within the Toledo district's Council of Jewish Women.

Steinem hit the ground running when she got to the Glass City, involving herself in faith-based organizations within the Jewish community.

"At the turn of the century, when Mayor Samuel 'Golden Rule' Jones was leading our city, there was a progressive movement afoot," Toledo Public Schools historian Robyn Hage said. "We had the industrial revolution, we have a huge increase in immigrants coming into the city of Toledo, Toledo Public Schools is expanding exponentially, and we have this movement of unions that support the workers, and we finally have this mayor who says, ‘This is what we need to do.’ And women, I believe, really felt, ‘Here’s our opening. Here’s our chance. Someone is listening to our voice."

Toledo at the time was a champion of progress, a climate that Steinem and other leaders of the suffrage movement used to their advantage.

Run for Office : Pauline runs for a seat on the Toledo Board of Education

Steinem was a huge supporter of Jones, and even worked alongside of him at his Sunday School, enrolling her two sons.

The pair bonded over a shared belief that personal growth was the cornerstone to a good life.

Steinem organized two summer programs for the school and while she gave that up to pursue other things, she left a good impression on the mayor.

In fact, due to a combination of her proven ability and cultural timing, Jones believed she would be a great fit to run for the city's school board.

"In 1896, women obtained the right to vote in school board elections, in their local election precincts," Hage said. "He approached Pauline Steinem and encouraged her to run because she had these ideas of fostering the educational advancement of the whole child, not just focusing on academics. He basically encouraged her to run because women had this right now to vote, shouldn’t they have a voice on the seat as well?"

But, her campaign wasn’t easy. Women had little voting experience at that point, and those who did branch out, were often ridiculed by elections officials.