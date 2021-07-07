Paulding County fire and EMS respond to semitrailer rollover accident

Rescuers were dispatched to a report of a rollover accident on US 24 near County Road 143 around 6:30 p.m.

PAULDING, Ohio — A semitrailer rolled over in Paulding County on Wednesday night, obstructing part of a road for a while.

Firefighters checked the scene and determined no fluids were leaking from the trailer and that the trailer was empty.

As of 7:45 p.m., firefighters were still on the scene waiting for the semitrailer to be removed.