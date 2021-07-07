Paulding County fire and EMS respond to semitrailer rollover accident

PAULDING, Ohio — A semitrailer rolled over in Paulding County on Wednesday night, obstructing part of a road for a while.
Paulding Fire and EMS were dispatched to a report of a rollover accident on US 24 near County Road 143 around 6:30 p.m.
Firefighters checked the scene and determined no fluids were leaking from the trailer and that the trailer was empty.
As of 7:45 p.m., firefighters were still on the scene waiting for the semitrailer to be removed.
Assisting at the scene were the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office and the Ohio State Highway Patrol.