Paulding County commissioner found dead at age 30

According to the sheriff's office, Clint A. Vance was found dead in an outbuilding at his farm.

CECIL, Ohio — The Paulding County Sheriff's Office said a current Paulding County commissioner was found dead Monday morning.

Deputies were dispatched around 11 a.m. to County Road 133 in Cecil on the report of a dead body. They then discovered the body of Clint A. Vance, 30, with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. The sheriff's office said there is no other information expected to be released.

Vance was found in an outbuilding on the farm in which he resided. He was a current Paulding County Commissioner who started his term in January.

“This is a very sad day for a lot of people,” Sheriff Jason Landers said. “The community will grieve in different ways, but the business of the county will continue.”