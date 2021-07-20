Paulding Co. Sheriff's Office looking for missing person with disabilities, stolen vehicle

Police say it's possible the missing man could be driving the stolen vehicle.

PAULDING COUNTY, Ohio — The Paulding County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing person and a stolen vehicle.

On Monday around 3 p.m., the sheriff's office said a vehicle was reported stolen from a residence located in the 6000 block of US 127. The vehicle is a maroon 2007 Honda Pilot with an Ohio license plate number of GBV5809.

A neighbor's 21-year-old son, Clay Dockery, has also been reported missing. Police say Clay has the mentality of a 12-year-old and has difficulty communicating with others.

Clay has dark hair and dark eyes, wears glasses and is approximately 5'10" and 175 pounds. He also has two tattoos: a banjo on the right shoulder and praying hands on the left shoulder.

