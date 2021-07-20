Paulding Co. Sheriff's Office looking for missing person with disabilities, stolen vehicle

PAULDING COUNTY, Ohio — The Paulding County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing person and a stolen vehicle.
On Monday around 3 p.m., the sheriff's office said a vehicle was reported stolen from a residence located in the 6000 block of US 127. The vehicle is a maroon 2007 Honda Pilot with an Ohio license plate number of GBV5809.
A neighbor's 21-year-old son, Clay Dockery, has also been reported missing. Police say Clay has the mentality of a 12-year-old and has difficulty communicating with others.
Clay has dark hair and dark eyes, wears glasses and is approximately 5'10" and 175 pounds. He also has two tattoos: a banjo on the right shoulder and praying hands on the left shoulder.
Police say it's possible the missing man could be driving the stolen vehicle.
Anyone with information should call the Paulding County Sheriff's Office at 419-399-3791.