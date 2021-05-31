Paul Mitchell offering free services to cancer patients, survivors Tuesday

To book an appointment at Paul Mitchell The School Toledo, call 419-885-5191.

The Paul Mitchell beauty school in Sylvania — and locations across the country — will provide cancer survivors and those currently battling cancer complementary services on Tuesday.

June 1 is Cancer Survivor Beauty and Support Day, and thousands of beauty salons internationally are set to join in and support the cause.

Free services with Paul Mitchell include a hair wash, haircut and/or styling.

The event is completely volunteer-based, with no solicitations made.

Participating volunteers decide which services they plan to offer, and cancer survivors schedule their own appointments.

To book an appointment at the Sylvania Paul Mitchell location, call 419-885-5191. You can find it at 5549 Monroe St.

Founded in 2003 in Illinois, Cancer Survivor Beauty and Support Day became a nationwide event when a Congressional Proclamation declared it an annual opportunity for schools, salons, spas, and communities to provide services to cancer survivors in all 50 states, plus Canada and Mexico.

The coronavirus pandemic caused the 2020 event to be canceled, but it is now back for the year 2021.

