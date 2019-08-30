FINDLAY, Ohio — The Findlay post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a single-vehicle crash that occurred on Interstate 75 just south of State Route 224 on Friday morning.

The crash occurred around 7:25 a.m., according to the patrol. Upon arrival, officers found a 2008 Lincoln SUV with disabling damage abandoned in the northbound lanes on Interstate 75. The vehicle had struck the concrete dividing barrier and became disabled in the far left lane. The driver of the vehicle was no longer with the vehicle when officers arrived.

After removing the vehicle from the roadway, a search for the driver, who may have been injured in the crash, began.The aviation section of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Findlay Fire Department Water Rescue, the Ohio State Highway Patrol and Hancock County Sheriffs K-9 units along with troopers and officers from the respective departments conducted a search of the immediate area. After an extensive search, the driver was not located and the search called off at 11:25 a.m.

The crash remains under investigation and anyone with information can contact the Findlay post of the highway patrol at 419-423-1414.





