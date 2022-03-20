Pathway Toledo announces program to help low-income residents pay water bills

The program is available to income-eligible Ohioans now through September 13.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Pathway Toledo is partnering with the Ohio Department of Development to help Ohioans with water and wastewater assistance. The Low Income Household Water Assistance Program provides eligible households assistance with paying water and wastewater bills. The program is available now until September 30th.

Households at or below 175% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines, who have been disconnected (or have a disconnection notice), or either need to establish new service or pay to transfer service are eligible for the program.

The current Federal Poverty Guidelines for a family of 4 is $26,500 meaning 4 person households who fall below an income level of $46,375 are eligible.

Lucas County households can visit energyhelp.ohio.gov to apply for the program or contact Pathway Inc.

If you would like to apply for the program, you will need the following documents:

A copy of the most recent water/wastewater bill

A list of all household members (including birth dates and Social Security numbers

Proof of income for the last 30 days or 12 months for each member

Proof of U.S. citizenship or legal residency for all household members

Proof of disability (if applicable)

People with a current medical certificate on file with their utility are ineligible to receive LIHWAP assistance until the medical certificate protection expires.

Pathway offers LIHWAP services at: Pathway Inc. office at 505 Hamilton Street, Toledo OH 43604.

You can schedule an appointment by calling 567-432-0027.

All appointments will be conducted via phone interview.

If you have any questions about the program, you are asked to contact Claudia Rodriguez-Salazar at 419-242-730, ext. 1155 or crodriguez@pathwaytoledo.org.