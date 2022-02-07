Pastors gather and march in Akron calling for justice in deadly police shooting of Jayland Walker

The march began at 2 p.m. at Second Baptist Church

AKRON, Ohio — A number of pastors and people gathered to mourn the loss of 25-year-old Jayland Walker, who died after being shot by police early Monday amid an overnight chase.

At 2 p.m., they began gathering for a "Prayer Power Purpose" march at the Second Baptist Church in Akron.

Dr. Roderick C. Pounds, the pastor at Second Baptist Church, announced the march on Friday night via Facebook.

In the announcement, Dr. Pounds echoed there must be peace at the march.

“We will march in peace, but also power and purpose.”

The march ended in a rally at the Akron Justice Center where individuals of all ages led chants.

DISCLAIMER: 3News live-streamed the event and can be watched in the video player below. Footage may contain offensive language.

On Sunday, pastors plan to march once again in honor of Walker. On Facebook, Dr. Pounds called for 60 pastors to be at the march to represent the 60 bullets.

Pastors: I’m letting you know; let’s march and mourn with the people we serve. I need 60 pastors to stand with me and the people we serve… Posted by Roderick C. Pounds Sr. on Thursday, June 30, 2022

EDITOR’S NOTE: The video above previously aired on 3News on July 1, 2022, when 3News’ Marissa Saenz spoke with two people who had viewed the bodycam footage.