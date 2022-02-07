x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local

Pastors gather and march in Akron calling for justice in deadly police shooting of Jayland Walker

The march began at 2 p.m. at Second Baptist Church

More Videos

AKRON, Ohio — A number of pastors and people gathered to mourn the loss of 25-year-old Jayland Walker, who died after being shot by police early Monday amid an overnight chase.

RELATED: 3News Investigates: Exclusive interview with family of Jayland Walker, killed in a hail of gunfire from 8 Akron officers

At 2 p.m., they began gathering for a "Prayer Power Purpose" march at the Second Baptist Church in Akron.

Dr. Roderick C. Pounds, the pastor at Second Baptist Church, announced the march on Friday night via Facebook. 

In the announcement, Dr. Pounds echoed there must be peace at the march. 

“We will march in peace, but also power and purpose.”

SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter

The march ended in a rally at the Akron Justice Center where individuals of all ages led chants. 

DISCLAIMER: 3News live-streamed the event and can be watched in the video player below. Footage may contain offensive language.

RELATED: UPDATES | Jayland Walker Akron police press conference scheduled for Sunday; Akron NAACP to hold 'Peaceful Community March and Rally'

On Sunday, pastors plan to march once again in honor of Walker. On Facebook, Dr. Pounds called for 60 pastors to be at the march to represent the 60 bullets.

Pastors: I’m letting you know; let’s march and mourn with the people we serve. I need 60 pastors to stand with me and the people we serve…

Posted by Roderick C. Pounds Sr. on Thursday, June 30, 2022

EDITOR’S NOTE: The video above previously aired on 3News on July 1, 2022, when 3News’ Marissa Saenz spoke with two people who had viewed the bodycam footage. 

Want to be among the first to know the most important local and national news? Download the free WKYC app and get updates right on your phone: Android, Apple.

Paid Advertisement