Woman dead after being 'crushed' by ambulance pulling away in northeast Ohio

"While outside, she went to the passenger side of the ambulance where she then fell and was crushed by the ambulance as it was pulling away," police said.

PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio — A 68-year-old woman is dead after she was "crushed" by an ambulance leaving an apartment complex in Cuyahoga County, 10TV's sister station WKYC reported.

Parma Heights Police Department said that on Saturday around 9 p.m., they received a call from a neighbor of a 68-year-old woman at 10000 West Ridgewood Drive. The neighbor was concerned that the woman may have fallen since she was not answering the door.

Upon arriving, police forced entry into the woman's apartment where she was found conscious and breathing. The woman refused treatment and transportation to the hospital for further evaluation.

After paramedics left the apartment building, witnesses told police that the woman got onto the elevator and went outside of the building.

"While outside, she went to the passenger side of the ambulance where she then fell and was crushed by the ambulance as it was pulling away. Paramedics were unaware the female had even come outside and it is unknown why she was trying to make contact with them," a release from police read.

The woman died at the scene from her injuries.

Police said "there is no indication any members of the Parma Heights Fire Department were acting in a reckless and/or negligent manner."

The incident remains under investigation.

Related Articles Parking lot party shooting leaves 1 dead and 22 people hurt in suburban Chicago

📺 10TV+ is available for free on Roku & Amazon Fire TV: Stay up to date on what's happening in your community with a 24/7 live stream and on demand content from 10TV — available on Roku and Amazon Fire TV