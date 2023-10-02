Once the strike hit a General Motors plant in Michigan, demand for parts decreased, forcing 130 employees in Parma off the job for the time being.

PARMA, Ohio — One hundred thirty autoworkers are without a job at the General Motors Parma Metal Center, a direct result of the nationwide United Auto Workers union strike against the Big Three automakers.

"We're valuable to the company whether people see it or not," laid off worker Malinda Daugherty said. "We make the parts."

And with that conviction, she has supported the UAW targeted strike against GM, Ford, and Stellantis since it started on Sept 14.

On Friday, its repercussions finally hit the GM plant in Parma — Daugherty was one of 130 workers laid off because of decreased work volume. UAW Local 1005 leadership explained that the layoffs here are a direct consequence of GM's Lansing Delta Township plant in mid-Michigan joining the strike that day.

That plant produces the Buick Enclave and Chevrolet Traverse, but if they aren't making vehicles because of picketing workers. then they don't need the parts produced in Parma. Therefore, less work volume equaled layoffs.

Malinda, a GM worker of 23 years, told us a deep pit formed in her stomach on Friday when she was told the news.

"You kind of go tone deaf," she said of the shock. "You know the fight is there and you have to go with the punches and come out and put your armor on and still fight. There's still going to be that pit in my stomach because that income is no longer there. I'm not punching a clock, I'm not making parts, my daily life is in a rut, but there's the fight that we have."

UAW Local 1005 President Dan Schwartz shares the mixed feelings.

"Nobody wants to get laid off," he emphasized. "We obviously don't want that, and we don't want a strike, but we're going to do what we have to do to fight for our cause, to get what we deserve."

3News also spoke with GM Parma Director Amy Carrier on Monday.

"Obviously, it's disappointing for me as a plant director to see any of the team members impacted by this," she said. "I think we need to have faith in our joint leadership that we are working to resolve the issue and arrive at a historic offer that will benefit them in the long run."

We asked her if GM's latest offer of a roughly 20% wage increase is a good one if the workers have asked for a 40% raise.

"I can't really comment on whether it's a good offer or not," she answered. "What I can say is that it addresses what the employees have voiced as being their greatest concerns, such as the wage increase, the job security, and the health benefits."