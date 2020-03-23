WOOD COUNTY, Ohio — On Sunday, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine issued a "stay-at-home" order, but Ohioans can still get fresh air at parks across the state.

According to the Ohio Department of Health, families are still able to get outside and utilize parks under the order. Playgrounds, however, are closed as they pose a high risk of transmission.

In Wood County, all park properties are open daily from 8 a.m. until 30 minutes past sunset.

If you are unable to leave your home, you can still experience the parks virtually! From the comfort of your couch, you can check out the park district's new video tour of the Sawyer Quarry Nature Preserve available online.

All Wood County Park District buildings are closed, with the exception of restrooms, which will remain open. Park leaders say that extra care in cleaning is being implemented.

All facility rentals and public programs are canceled through May 18, 2020. At that time, the situation will be further accessed. All refunds have been issued and will be sent by mail.

The administrative offices at Park District Headquarters are closed.

For up-to-date information on the parks in Wood County, head over to the park district's website; just click on "What's New."

Leaders with Metroparks Toledo are also reminding residents to get outside, but continue practicing social distancing.

Metroparks Toledo Metroparks will continue to provide places for respite and exercise ... during the ongoing health crisis, but visitors must observe the state mandate for Social Distancing. Only visit parks for short periods, alone or with members of your household, and give others 6-10 feet distance. Stay home if you are sick.

For information on parks statewide, head over to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources website.

