Parklets return to downtown Bowling Green streets

Originally put in during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, local businesses say the outdoor dining space has improved foot traffic.

Example video title will go here for this video

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — This weekend marked the return of parklets to Wooster and Main streets in downtown Bowling Green.

The outdoor dining decks were a hit with last year during the pandemic, and customers are already taking advantage of the downtown seating.

"The weather was nice and I wanted to get out of my house and enjoy something, enjoy the weather, so I figured why not come get a coffee," said Juniper Brewing Co. customer Zak Kern.

And its not just customers enjoying the space. Businesses like Kabob It say they're noticing a step up in foot traffic since they started having the sidewalk extensions.

"Not only does it give us more space for the store, but it looks nice with the new stain, it really fits with the store," said Kabob manager Nathan Fischer.

Fischer says the parklets are a great way to bring in more business.

"It attracts people's eyes. You have to walk between our store and the parklet to get past us, so its hard not to sit down and want to take a break and eat something," said Fischer.

The parklets in downtown Bowling Green were originally a solution for businesses dealing with COVID-19, but because of their success it looks like they'll become a regular fixture during the warmer months.

Bowling Green city council says we can expect more of these parklets to pop up later in May.