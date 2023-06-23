Parker's Purpose holds annual charity dinner

Buckeye standout and former Pittsburgh Steeler Ryan Shazier was the event's keynote speaker.

GIBSONBURG, Ohio — After 15 years, the Parker's Purpose Foundation is still helping families in need. It all began with Fremont native Parker Inks, who lives with muscular dystrophy.

"I never would've thought this would happen," Inks said. "I'm just so happy."

The foundation's annual charity dinner is raising tens of thousands of dollars for families who need help.

The charity has come a long way since 2008. During that time, Inks was hospitalized with pneumonia and a collapsed lung. But his dad knew he still had a purpose on this Earth.

"My purpose isn't just this," Inks said. "It's to do my best to make people smile. If this is the way I do it, then good."

Inks eventually defied the odds and recovered. Since then, the Parker's Purpose Foundation has raised over half a million dollars to help others.

"It's just been unbelievable to know that because of his and others' support, we've been able to donate almost three-quarters of a million dollars to 1,000 in need," foundation president Todd Drusback said. "We're really excited to keep it going."

The keynote speaker at Friday's charity dinner was Ohio State University football star and former Pittsburgh Steeler Ryan Shazier.

The Buckeye standout faced his own life-threatening obstacle, almost becoming paralyzed from a career-ending spinal injury. But Shazier bounced back, eventually regaining his ability to walk before officially retiring from the NFL in 2020. Shazier said he saw part of himself in Parker's story.

"To me, I thought it was very important to talk about that," Shazier said. "Talk about overcoming and being grateful for the moments that you have."