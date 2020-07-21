Parents weighing education options for the upcoming school year

Some parents who have been home-schooling since before the pandemic are offering some advice and resources to help parents adjust this fall.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Many school districts are beginning to release their final plans for the upcoming school year, but not all parents are on board.

Eva Morre is not only preparing to teach her six and three-year old this upcoming school year, but she's also answering a lot of questions about homeschooling as some of her friends are not sure if they want their kids back in the classroom this fall.

"I am collaborating with a few other home-school parents on YouTube, we're doing a full YouTube guide," said Morre, who has been homeschooling her children since before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Back in March when schools converted all learning to a virtual option, parents really had to step in to help kids at home. Eva suggests researching your options for homeschooling before making any major decisions. However time is of the essence, as parents must notify their superintendent by end of the first week of school if they intend to home school

"I would honestly say if you are going to home-school, just like teachers are preparing right now, we are preparing right now. Find the best ways your kids learn and expand upon that," said Morre.