Parents urged to talk with kids about 'stranger danger' after incident in Putnam County

COLUMBUS GROVE, Ohio — Parents are being urged to talk to kids about stranger danger after an incident in Columbus Grove on Thursday.

Columbus Grove police and the Putnam County sheriff are investigating after a driver apparently tried to give two young kids a ride as they walked to school in Columbus Grove. Police are looking for that driver.

The sheriff's office received a call on Thursday around 7:50 a.m. about the suspicious vehicle. The caller said a small black sedan occupied by a woman with her hair in a ponytail, pulled up to the two children on West Sycamore Street, near St. Anthony's school. Due to the rain and darkness, that was the only description available.

The children said they didn't know the woman and also said that she attempted to call the children's names, but only called one of the kids the correct name.

"While the motive is not clear as to why this subject wanted to give these children a ride, this is an excellent reminder for parents to talk with their children about the dangers of getting into cars with strangers, as well as what to do and who to contact should they be approached by a stranger," Columbus Grove Police Chief Sean Hiler said.