Parents, teachers express mixed feelings about masks being mandated for Perrysburg Schools students

Superintendent Tom Hosler says at this point Perrysburg Schools strongly recommends that everyone, especially those who are unvaccinated, wear masks while in school.

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — The Perrysburg Schools Board of Education met to discuss back-to-school plans Monday afternoon following new guidance from the Wood County Health Department.

Right now, the board says it's working to do what's best for the students.

But emotions were running high as parents and community members expressed their concerns.

"I'm here to implore you to make the logical decision to wear face masks," said one woman at the Perrysburg Schools meeting.

Masks were the center of discussion at the meeting, where the room was filled with mixed feelings as parents made their pleas and shared concerns.

"What I am concerned about is that my son's social, emotional development will be affected. No one will be able to see when he's elated, scared or nervous, or hurting inside. We pick up on so many social cues through our facial expression," said a Perrysburg Schools' mother who took the podium.

One teacher grew emotional while sharing a story of one of her students having to wear a mask last year, and asked the board not to require masks.

"I frequently would give students clean masks because theirs were covered with food, saliva, and sweat. One little girl sneezed into her mask and I had to plea with her to take it off so I could give her a clean one. She was afraid to take off her mask. Even though it was horribly filthy," said the Perrysburg Schools teacher.

Superintendent Tom Hosler sent the latest policy for Perrysburg families Monday afternoon.

It says Perrysburg Schools strongly recommends that everyone, especially those who are unvaccinated, wear masks while in school.

All students and staff will be required to mask up for indoor events like assemblies and rallies, and all guests are recommended to wear masks.

But is it enough for some in the community?

"It's infuriating to have to stand in an incredibly privileged community and advocate to grown adults we elect and entrust our students' safety and education for simple measures to keep ourselves safe," said the woman who had first implored the board to make masks mandatory.