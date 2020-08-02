PERRYSBURG, Ohio — The parents of a Perrysburg wrestler are speaking out after a video of their wrestler son wearing sauna pants in order to lose weight gained a lot of attention online.

Joe and Addie Blaze said they have received a lot of backlash for a situation that has been simply misunderstood.

"He's upset. He's a little traumatized as far as what's going on and what's happening," Joe Blaze said.

The video shows the wrestler laying on the floor of a shower in sauna pants and a long-sleeved shirt in an attempt to cut weight after Thursday's meet against Northview.

"Being a captain on the team, he felt like he let the team down and he needed to exercise and get down to that weight. Especially knowing that there was a tournament tomorrow (Saturday) that he was going to wrestle in," Joe Blaze said.

The video quickly received negative feedback after it was posted.

But the parents are adamant the coach did not force him to wear the sauna pants and that he put them on at his own will.

"A picture of Joey being a goofball like he is laying down in the shower. And kids are kids, so a kid took a video," Joe Blaze said.

"He just laid down in the shower and coach Burnett was in and out because they were cleaning up the thing. I was actually five feet from the door waiting for my son to get done. And he came out and he said, 'I made weight and coach Burnett said OK and see you tomorrow,'" Addie Blaze added.

The Blazes also said they believe the person who posted the video has either some type of vendetta against them, their son or the coach.

Additionally, they asked people to think twice about jumping into harsh conclusions and said they stand behind their son and the coach, who they called one of the best people they have ever met.

"To find out the truth. Be a little more compassionate about the situation or what's happening. If there was something wrong there...If there was, that wasn't handled correctly," Joe Blaze said.

The Blazes said they are waiting to hear if their son broke any rules.

