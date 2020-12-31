Parents react to chance of in-school learning after break

Parents who talked to WTOL said they believe their kids have suffered from not being in the classroom. Things could change soon with a new semester ahead.

ROSSFORD, Ohio — The state is heading in a new direction as it guides schools into the new year.

They're saying being back in class is looking more like a possibility.

Six feet apart, masked up and sitting with family, winter break hasn't stopped high school basketball tournaments but students are getting a break from virtual learning. Now, there's a chance they could be back in class soon.

"It's been a lot harder with him. He's had a harder time keeping up with grades and questions and stuff like that, so we're excited to go back full time if we can," Cardinal Stritch parent Sarah Carter said.

At Cardinal Stritch, they were learning in-person up until the county said schools needed to go virtual.

For Kelly Mondora, who has children at Perrysburg, they've been dealing with hybrid and virtual learning for months.

"My daughter's a senior, you know, she's pretty self-motivated at home, but I really think the kids need to get back into school, especially the seniors," Mondora said.

Governor DeWine floated this possibility after studies that show students are less likely to get COVID-19 in school than they are in the community.

He also cited the fact that teachers will hopefully be vaccinated soon and announced new rules for quarantine.

This news comes after we've seen parents and kids from Sylvania to Oregon protest to get back in the classroom... and return to having an as normal as possible educational experience.