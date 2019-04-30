TOLEDO, Ohio — A lot of parents in northwest Ohio took social media to complain about a poem in a children's book that they say encourages children to hurt or even kill their siblings.

The controversial poem called "Brotherly Love" is featured in "No More Poems" by Rhett Miller. The book is sold locally at Costco and Barnes and Noble.

The poem references pushing siblings out the window and trapping them under pillows. Additionally, the illustrations depict a child being gagged and tied up by his older sister.

Parents online are concerned because almost all of the described instances are possible for a child to do without realizing the serious consequences. While some claim the meaning is a form of satire, many parents are not convinced it's safe for children to read.

"We sat down to read it and the poem was so vulgar! This was really extreme. And kids minds are developing and they don't understand death and how permanent it is and to put these ideas in their heads is just not healthy," Kayla Sykes said. She bought the book for her daughter and was alarmed when she began reading it.

WTOL reached out to both Costco and Barnes and Noble about the book. Barnes and Noble has not immediately answered requests for interview and Cosco declined to comment.