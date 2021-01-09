Here's why parents in Ohio can't sue teachers for exposing, spreading COVID-19 to students

A temporary state law signed by Gov. Mike Dewine gives schools legal immunity from COVID-19 lawsuits.

OHIO, USA — With more kids in schools being sent home due to COVID-19 exposure, could parents point the finger at teachers or districts for liability?



A Cleveland civil attorney, Tera Coleman, told 3News' Marisa Saenz that in Ohio, parents cannot sue teachers or districts.

“Our Governor, Mike DeWine, signed into law a temporary law that limits the liability for civil claims based on exposure to COVID-19,” Coleman said.

Ohio House Bill 606 is a temporary bill that was signed by DeWine signed in Sept. 2020. The bill gives schools legal immunity from coronavirus lawsuits, but Coleman said the bill’s lifespan expires at the end of September.

“Next month, we may very see some civil claims popping up and people testing this out in Ohio," Coleman said. “I think we're going to see some causation issues come up if we see these cases"

The number of COVID-19 cases amongst kids is on a steady rise, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

In a matter of one week, COVID-19 cases amongst kids younger than 17 rose from 24 percent of the total case count to 29 percent.

“Masks have been shown again and again and again and again, and again, to reduce the spread of COVID. I'm so tired of people coming after the science,” Dr. Amy Edwards, pediatrician and epidemiologist at University Hospitals told 3News.

More cases were announced amongst schools Wednesday, including in Wadsworth where more than 500 students are in quarantine after 77 cases were confirmed.

“If you aren't vaccinated, go get vaccinated. It’s the best thing you can do to protect those who can't get vaccinated,” University Hospitals and Pediatric Critical Care Physician Scientist, Doctor Kenneth Remy, said.

While doctors continue to urge people to get the COVID-19 vaccine, school districts 3News reached out to across Northeast Ohio said there's no mandate for vaccines amongst faculty and staff.

“It’s everyone's own right as to if they're going to be vaccinated or unvaccinated,” Coleman said.