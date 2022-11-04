Paramore to play concert at Cleveland's Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in 2023

Paramore will play Cleveland's Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on June 4, 2023.

Example video title will go here for this video

CLEVELAND — Editor's note: the video in the player above is from a previous story.

Paramore is coming to Cleveland.

On Friday, the three-person rock band announced its upcoming "Don't Miss Paramore Tour," which will include a stop at Cleveland's Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on June 4, 2023. The tour will also feature Bloc Party and Genesis Owusu, with a portion of ticket sales for all North American shows being donated to Support + Feed and REVERB.

According to a release, Support + Feed "takes action for a global shift to an equitable, plant-based food system to combat food insecurity and the climate crisis," while REVERB "will host an Eco-Village at every show where fans can take action on important environmental and social causes and much more."

Tickets for the show at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse will go on sale on Friday, November 11 at 10:00 a.m. ET at RocketMortgageFieldHouse.com. Additionally, the following two presales will be held for the event:

American Express® Early Access powered by Verified Fan: Wednesday, November 9 at 10 a.m. ET

Wednesday, November 9 at 10 a.m. ET General Verified Fan Presale: Thursday, November 10 at 8 a.m. ET

Fans can sign up for either presale on Ticketmaster's official website.