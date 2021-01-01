Papa's Tavern in east Toledo damaged by overnight fire

Firefighters say the flames started at 1:30 a.m. and the pub suffered extensive damage to the back of the building.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo firefighers are investigating what sparked a fire at Papa's Tavern early Friday morning.

Firefighters say the flames started at 1:30 at the east side pub.

Papa's Tavern suffered extensive damage to the back of the building, including their patio.

The three people living in and near the building were able to make it out safely and no one was hurt.

