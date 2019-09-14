Chaos broke out at the Clay vs. Waite High School football game Friday night after rumors spread about an individual having a gun. However, after further investigation, that threat was found to be a false alarm.

According to Oregon City Schools Superintendent Hal Gregory, panic began during the third quarter when someone said another person had a gun in the north end of the stadium, where many of the students congregate. Soon after, the student section, the band, both teams and parents ran toward the exits.

(Video courtesy of Scott Langenderfer)

Gregory stated that no weapon was found, nor was there credible evidence that a gun was ever even there. He said that there were no fights in the incident and confirmed that no shots were ever fired.

Gregory said that he and other school leaders believe that a student may have acted like a gun was under their shirt, setting off a chain of panic.

He went on to say that he was proud of students and the community because although the situation was scary, students responded appropriately and looked out for each other.

Within 30 minutes, Gregory said the scene calmed and both teams agreed to continue playing.

On Saturday, he said he planned to meet with school leaders to review their plan to support those who were frightened from the event. He said leaders will do all they can to provide necessary support to each person.

Gregory said that no concrete evidence was found that supported the existence of a gun on the premises. No one was arrested in relation to the incident.

