'Pandemic created many obstacles' | Longtime education supply store closing its doors

After 38 years of providing decorations, supplies and learning materials for teachers in the greater Toledo area, the store will close its doors on July 31.

TOLEDO, Ohio — At the end of July, Toledo will say goodbye to a staple for teachers and education professionals in the area.

On July 2, the ABC Center announced on Facebook that it will be closing.

"For me, it was absolutely heartbreaking. This was one of the most difficult decisions I've had to make" ABC Center's owner Sue Reeves said. "I was afraid if we didn't have the products to sell, I wouldn't be able to pay the rent."

After 38 years of providing decorations, supplies and learning materials for teachers in the greater Toledo area, the store will close its doors on July 31.

"Honestly, we were fortunate to make it through the pandemic, but this post-pandemic environment has just been way out of what I'm comfortable with," Reeves said.

There were numerous factors that led to the ultimate decision Reeves said, but bankruptcy isn't one of them.

With the store's lease expiring in July and the rental price going up, she says it was time.

"I just didn't have the confidence in the economy, and in our publishers and things to be able to maintain the type of customer service that we've always tried to provide here," she said.

It's been nearly four decades and Reeves has built a family with this community. She says there will definitely be a gap in how teachers get supplies moving forward.

"At one point, Toledo had six teacher supply stores. We worked really hard to be able to be the ones that were here and make it through all the shuffle of everything and all the different environments," Reeves said.

Teachers will likely have to buy their supplies online, as the next closest stores are in Detroit and Cleveland.

Reeves says if there are people in the community that have gift cards or certificates to come in and use them before they close their doors at the end of the month.

Announcing ABC Center’s Closing We have truly enjoyed working with you over the past 38 years at the ABC Center. It is... Posted by ABC Center on Friday, July 2, 2021