Pair of separate road construction projects to begin Tuesday, May 30

The separate projects involve Eleanor Avenue at Berwick Avenue, as well as southbound Lewis Avenue between Alexis and Laskey Road.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The City of Toledo's Department of Transportation announced a pair of upcoming, separate road construction projects set to begin on Tuesday, May 30, 2023.

The first project involves the closure of eastbound Eleanor Avenue near the intersection with Berwick Avenue. TDOT expects the closure to only last for a day.

The other project is a longer one, as TDOT is planning for southbound Lewis Avenue between Alexis and Laskey Road to be closed for two months.

According to a press release, access to local businesses and residents will be maintained. A detour will be established via Alexis Road to Jackman Road to Laskey Road in both directions.

If you have questions related to the projects, visit the City of Toledo's website for more information.

