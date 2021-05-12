Painting with a Purpose lets you create art to benefit cancer patients

Here's how painting a sunflower can help give those with cancer a much-needed day of pampering!

GRAYTOWN, Ohio — What if we told you that painting a sunflower could give a cancer patient a day at the spa?

Painting with a Purpose is an event hosted once a month by Wine & Canvas to benefit nonprofit organizations in the Toledo area.

This month, all proceeds are being donated to Ahava Spa and Wellness Center in order to give cancer patients a free day of pampering and self-care!

Not an artist? No problem! Instructors will be there to guide your painting every step of the way.

The event will take place on May 20 at Maumee Bay Brewery/The Oliver House located at 27 Broadway St from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Tickets are $35 to reserve your seat, which are going fast!

For more information including COVID-19 guidelines for the event, tap here.