Police: Missing 4-year-old child found floating in Painesville pond

The child was unconscious in the waters of the city's Recreation Park fishing area when officers arrived.

PAINESVILLE, Ohio — Police in Painesville are investigating after officers rescued a 4-year-old child from a fishing pond Saturday morning.

The child was reported missing from his home around 7:40 a.m., and authorities believe the juvenile snuck out the back door before entering the Recreation Park via Snake Hill. The child then made their way to the pond, where officers found them floating unconscious around 8:15 a.m.

Sgt. Matthew Tycast and Officer Daniel Thompson first noticed "air bubbles" and "a silhouette of a small person" roughly 20 feet from the bank. Officer Chad Balausky then found a throw rope and the cops entered the water to get the child out.

The department posted video of the rescue on its Facebook page. Viewer discretion is advised.

The victim did not appear to be breathing, so once back on shore Thompson and Tycast performed CPR and cleared airways. Breathing was soon reestablished, and following efforts to expel excess water from the child's system, fire crews arrived on scene and rushed the victim to Tri Point Medical Center in Concord. The patient is currently in stable condition.

"The Painesville Police Department is proud of the responding officers for their courageous actions and lifesaving efforts," the force said in a statement. "We sincerely hope the child has a full and speedy recovery."

The inquiry into this matter continues. Anyone with information is asked to immediately call Painesville police at (440) 392-5840.