Police: Missing 4-year-old child found floating in Painesville pond

PAINESVILLE, Ohio — Police in Painesville are investigating after officers rescued a 4-year-old child from a fishing pond Saturday morning.
The child was reported missing from his home around 7:40 a.m., and authorities believe the juvenile snuck out the back door before entering the Recreation Park via Snake Hill. The child then made their way to the pond, where officers found them floating unconscious around 8:15 a.m.
Sgt. Matthew Tycast and Officer Daniel Thompson first noticed "air bubbles" and "a silhouette of a small person" roughly 20 feet from the bank. Officer Chad Balausky then found a throw rope and the cops entered the water to get the child out.
The department posted video of the rescue on its Facebook page. Viewer discretion is advised.
The victim did not appear to be breathing, so once back on shore Thompson and Tycast performed CPR and cleared airways. Breathing was soon reestablished, and following efforts to expel excess water from the child's system, fire crews arrived on scene and rushed the victim to Tri Point Medical Center in Concord. The patient is currently in stable condition.
"The Painesville Police Department is proud of the responding officers for their courageous actions and lifesaving efforts," the force said in a statement. "We sincerely hope the child has a full and speedy recovery."
The inquiry into this matter continues. Anyone with information is asked to immediately call Painesville police at (440) 392-5840.
More Lake County headlines:
- Lake County: Jury duty phone scam making the rounds
- Lake County man on trial for murder found dead of apparent suicide
- Autistic man from Willoughby receives generous donations after theft of fishing gear
- Mentor parents outraged over school district's decision to not allow still and oscillating fans in classrooms due to possibility of COVID-19 spread
- Bomb squad removes old military sampling device from Chagrin River in Willoughby