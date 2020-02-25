TOLEDO, Ohio — It's Fat Tuesday, and you know you want a paczki - or a dozen.

But with paczki available everywhere this time of year, where should you get yours?

If you want your paczki with a side of a good cause, head over to Paczki for Paws!

Cat shelter Paws and Whiskers and Michael's Cafe & Bakery are collaborating for an adopt-athon on Mardi Gras only.

From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Weber Block Building, located at 101 Main St., you can purchase your paczki and see cute and cuddly animals that you just might want to take home.

A donation of $.50 for every dozen paczki sold, along with all times, will go to Paws and Whiskers so they can continue their work of rescuing cats in the Toledo area.

Get your paczki while they're hot - and maybe get a new friend in the process!