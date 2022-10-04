x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local

Helping veterans exposed to toxic burn pits: Sen. Sherrod Brown leads PACT Act conversation in Chardon

The goal is 'to bring additional attention to provisions in the PACT Act so veterans can get the care they’ve earned and deserved.'
Credit: AP
File photo: An Afghan National Army pickup truck passes parked U.S. armored military vehicles as smoke rises from a fire in a trash burn pit south of Kabul, Afghanistan in April of 2011. (AP Photo/Simon Klingert)

CHARDON, Ohio — PACT Act legislation, which provides help to veterans who were exposed to toxic burn pits, will be the focus of a roundtable conversation at Geauga County Veterans Services in Chardon at 3 p.m. afternoon.

We plan on streaming the event live inside this story. You can also watch live on our YouTube channel (subscribe here).

U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown will lead the discussion with local veterans – including those who have been harmed by exposure to toxic burn pits. They’re expected to address the Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson Honoring our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act of 2022, which was recently signed into law by President Joe Biden.

“The legislation is named after Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson, a Central Ohio veteran who passed away in 2020 at age 39 from lung cancer after exposure to burn pits during a one-year deployment in Iraq in 2006,” organizers explain.

The PACT Act comes after a lengthy push to secure access to Department of Veterans Affairs health care and disability benefits for veterans who were exposed to toxic chemicals.

Sen. Brown is now working with Ohio veterans, their families and advocates “to bring additional attention to provisions in the PACT Act so veterans can get the care they’ve earned and deserved.”

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 

Editor's note: Video in the player above was originally published in a previous story on Aug. 10, 2022.

SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Wine, music and fall vibes in northwest Ohio | Good Day on WTOL 11

Before You Leave, Check This Out