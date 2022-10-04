Helping veterans exposed to toxic burn pits: Sen. Sherrod Brown leads PACT Act conversation in Chardon

The goal is 'to bring additional attention to provisions in the PACT Act so veterans can get the care they’ve earned and deserved.'

CHARDON, Ohio — PACT Act legislation, which provides help to veterans who were exposed to toxic burn pits, will be the focus of a roundtable conversation at Geauga County Veterans Services in Chardon at 3 p.m. afternoon.

We plan on streaming the event live inside this story. You can also watch live on our YouTube channel (subscribe here).

U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown will lead the discussion with local veterans – including those who have been harmed by exposure to toxic burn pits. They’re expected to address the Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson Honoring our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act of 2022, which was recently signed into law by President Joe Biden.

“The legislation is named after Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson, a Central Ohio veteran who passed away in 2020 at age 39 from lung cancer after exposure to burn pits during a one-year deployment in Iraq in 2006,” organizers explain.

The PACT Act comes after a lengthy push to secure access to Department of Veterans Affairs health care and disability benefits for veterans who were exposed to toxic chemicals.

Sen. Brown is now working with Ohio veterans, their families and advocates “to bring additional attention to provisions in the PACT Act so veterans can get the care they’ve earned and deserved.”

