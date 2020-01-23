PERRYSBURG, Ohio — If you love Tony Packo's, rejoice; you'll now be able to enjoy their famous chili and Hungarian hot dogs at the Kroger in Perrysburg!

The iconic Toledo eatery is opening a Packo's Express inside the Kroger on Jan. 23 in a first-of-its-kind partnership.

Packos' Perrysburg will serve up their world-famous hot dog, plus other savory items from their well-known menu.

"We are pleased to partner with Kroger the past year to develop a concept which will offer a limited menu, but still include everyone's Packo's favorites," said Packo's VP Scott Radel.

The Packo's Express will open to the public at 11 a.m.

Kroger and Packo's are also planning on opening a second restaurant later next month inside the Holland Marketplace.