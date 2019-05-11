HOLLAND, Ohio — The second day of clean up for the barber shop happening on Monday. Volunteers tore up the floors and baseboards and the graffiti has already been taken off the walls.

"This is my community, I've been here for almost 20 years. So anytime something good or bad happens, I think it's our responsibility to show up," said a local and volunteer, Charlie Mack.

The Lucas County sheriff's Department said there's a lot they're doing to make sure this doesn't happen again, that includes more patrols in the area.

Local citizens showed up to the Finishing Touch Hair Pro's to help continue their effort in getting the place back to working condition, but since the vandalism and graffiti, the owners have decided to renovate the entire inside.

"It's going to be a couple of days but we're going to hurry up and do it. He took, I know he's taking the next two days off. So we'd like to be done before the weekend, so he can get back to customers and serving the community and everything," said Mack.

The incident itself has the community upset, but all the help and generosity has made the atmosphere hopeful things will change.

"Obviously its not the first time we've had something of this nature happen in this community, but to the people who did it: We're stronger than what you are. As much hate as you have, we have 10 times more love,'" said Mack.

Volunteers are redoing the flooring, re-plastering the walls and painting the walls again.

The owners said there are multiple items that need to be replaced as well, but thankfully they've had companies reach out to say they'll help.

As for trying to make sure this doesn't happen again, the Lucas County Sheriff's Department said they have been in contact with the owners to let them know they are keeping a close eye on the shop and are still looking for the person or persons who did this.

The shop has a Facebook page created to keep people updated with how the renovations are going and a list of things they need donated.

