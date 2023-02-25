Owners of fire-damaged south Toledo restaurant invite patrons to sister restaurant

The Glendale Garden Café will likely be closed for months after a fire Friday. Owners are now inviting customers to their sister restaurant, Reynolds Garden Cafe.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A popular south Toledo restaurant will likely be closed for several months after a fire on Friday evening.

Evidence of the fire lined the parking lot behind restaurant on Sunday; fire damaged chairs, tables, and other restaurant supplies, waiting to be hauled away to the dump.

The Glendale Garden Café is a family restaurant on Glendale Ave. near Walmart, that serves breakfast food and a selection of sandwiches and salads they refer to as “simple, fresh American dining”.

According to the restaurant, an electrical fire started after business hours in the bar/dining area and did significant damage to those parts of the restaurant but left the kitchen largely untouched.

This is the Glendale Garden Café's second location. Their first location was near the Kroger on Detroit and Glendale. They were there for over a decade.

The business moved to the current location in 2018.

The owners say many of the Glendale Garden’s regular customers went to their sister restaurant, Reynolds Garden Café on Saturday morning.

Both restaurants have identical menus.

“If you went to Glendale Garden and could order the same thing at Reynolds Garden and it’s going to taste the exact same way,” said general manager Nick Emmenecker.

Emmenecker says they are grateful for the community’s support after the fire.

“We’re not accepting donations. The biggest donation would be to support us at Reynolds Garden Café,” said Emmenecker. “Seeing the turnout today was awesome and it shows that people really care about the restaurants and the owners.”

Reynolds Garden is open from 6:30 a.m. – 3 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and from 6 a.m. – 4 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Reynolds Garden Cafe is on Reynolds Rd. just north of Airport Hwy.