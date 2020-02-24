DEFIANCE, Ohio — Erik Johansen, we have good news and bad news. The good: After 27 years, construction crews have found your stolen vehicle. The bad: It was found at the bottom of the Maumee River.

We first brought you this story about a mangled car hauled out of the Maumee River when it was discovered last week. On Feb. 18, Great Lakes Construction reported pulling a vehicle from the river while they were removing stone that was no longer needed for a bridge project.

The vehicle had a license plate attached and was found to have been reported stolen on March 15, 1993, out of Defiance. At the time, the owner had not been identified.

This week that changed, as the owner of the 1983 Buick Century Custom - the Mystery of the Maumee - has been identified through an archived Defiance Crescent News article accessed through the Defiance Public Library.

The article reads:

" Monday, Erik Johansen, 900 Wayne Ave., reported the theft of his 1983 Buick Century, valued at $1,500, while it was parked on West Fort Street."

According to a press release from the city of Defiance, "Erik was contacted and advised that he had parked the car behind Spanky's Bar and when he returned, it was gone."

