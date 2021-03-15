Owens Corning Foundation donates $50,000 to VProject

The funds are being held by the Toledo Community Foundation and will be used to meet the VProject's call center, logistics and transportation needs. The VProject's mission is to educate, motivate and vaccinate the entire community.

"We appreciate the dedication of the VProject team, which includes corporate, public and non-profit leaders from across our community," Owens Corning Foundation President Don Rettig said. "Their combined energy is providing our region with a coordinated and cooperative response to ensure that everyone in our community has access to the COVID-19 vaccine. The Owens Corning Foundation is proud to support this effort."