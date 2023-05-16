2023 Toledo Grand Prix to be held at Owens Community College's Center for Emergency Preparedness

The two-day event is set to begin Aug. 26, 2023, with proceeds benefiting Food for Thought.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Vehicle Dynamic Area at the Owens Community College Center for Emergency Preparedness has been selected as the site of the 2023 Toledo Grand Prix, benefiting Food for Thought, presented in partnership with WTOL 11.

Members of the public, community leaders, first responders, media members and professional drivers will hit the track in high-performance racing karts.

The Vehicle Dynamic Area at OCC's Center for Emergency Preparedness helps to train future first responders in operating vehicles during times of emergency.

"The Owens site is really the best of all worlds," Glen Mazzone, General Manager of Grand Vitesse, said in a press release. "It's close to Toledo. Also, since it's just off I-75, the site can easily be reached from anywhere in the area. From a racing standpoint, the location is unmatched."

Mazzone also commended the track's design.

"Being a flat, wide, Vehicle Dynamic Area, the track configurations and designs are truly unlimited and can be changed in minutes," he said. "Best of all, it's as safe as a racing venue can possibly be."

Proceeds for the event will benefit Food for Thought, and there are plenty of prizes to win. Highlighted raffle prizes include a brand new Corvette Z06 or choice of $80,000 cash, an expense-paid trip to "The Monaco Grand Prix," complete with a party on a Superyacht in Monaco Harbor, as well as over one hundred other great prizes.

There are also events for the non race-goers. The "Festival of Speed Helping Those in Need" will have events for all members of the family, race enthusiast or not.

If you are interested in participating in the events, visit the Toledo Grand Prix's official website for more details.

Race entries and raffle reservations are limited, so organizers urge you to act quickly.