Owens Community College introduces mobile app for mental health

Owens Community College has a new way to get students connected to those services without having to see someone in person. The WellTrack app launched mid-February.

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — We know during the pandemic there's been an increased need for mental health services.

Owens Community College has a new way to get students connected to those services without ever having to see someone in person.

WellTrack is a new app that was launched mid-February for Owens Community College. It helps students understand and track their mental health.

All they have to do is download the free app, sign up using their owens.edu email and take an assessment.

"That assessment is going to look at symptoms for anxiety, stress, depression, academic difficulties," Director of Counseling Services Adrian Baney said.

After that, the app directs students to different tools to help their needs. It also has campus resources.

Baney says a number of higher education institutions use WellTrack and she hopes it can help all Owens students.

"It teaches various cognitive interventions to help with things like anxiety, stress, academic overload. So it's very useful to our students," Baney said.

She says mental health, like physical health, is something everyone should take care of.

But not everyone feels comfortable reaching out about mental health and COVID-19 has made things harder.

That's where the app comes in.

"This relates to everybody," Baney said. "This relates to all of our students on campus and all of our students who don't want to seek out counseling services for whatever reason".

She says WellTrack is completely confidential and available to students 24/7.

It can be found right now in the Apple Store or Google Play.