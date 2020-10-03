WOOD COUNTY, Ohio — Owens Community College said in a Facebook post Tuesday that it plans to follow Governor Mike DeWine's guidelines concerning COVID-19 and has cancelled classes starting Wednesday March 11 until Sunday March 15.

Online classes however will continue as scheduled.

OCC's Facebook post said that students who have internships, clinicals and directed practices should report as scheduled unless otherwise notified by their facility.

All faculty and staff are expected to report to campus.

The college's Spring Break starts Monday March 16 and lasts until Sunday March 22.

Owens will operate on a modified schedule the following Monday until April 6.

In-person classes will be transitioned to alternative delivery. Students will be contacted by college personnel regarding their specific courses.

