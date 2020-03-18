PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Leaders with Owens Community College have cancelled the school's spring commencement ceremony due to help stop the spread of coronavirus.

The move is in compliance with CDC recommendations to avoid mass gatherings of more than 50 people.

The event was originally scheduled for Friday, May 15.

Graduates will still receive their degrees.

Spring graduates are instead invited to the school's fall commencement to celebrate their achievements.

