TOLEDO, Ohio — Owens Community College announced on Tuesday that athletic director Rudy Yovich has died.

Yovich recently rejoined the athletics department at Owens in January after having served in the same position from 2011-2014. His career in athletics is one that spanned over 20 years with stints at both Defiance College and Wheeling Jesuit. He also served as assistant athletic director at Purdue Fort Wayne.

Owens Community College said in a post on their website that, "He was a friend and mentor to many who worked with him. He could always be counted on for a smile and a friendly greeting. Rudy truly made an impact on all of the lives he touched. His presence and leadership will be greatly missed by the Owens Athletic Department and across campus."

"Our thoughts, prayers, and deepest sympathies go out to his wife, Timera, his two children, Nicholas and Lauren, and the rest of his family."