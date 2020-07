The checkpoints will be at two different locations in the county and will last from 8 p.m. until 1 a.m.

LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — The Lucas County Sheriff's Office announced two OVI checkpoints will be held in Lucas County on Saturday, July 25.

The details of where the checkpoints will be held will be released on Friday, July 24.