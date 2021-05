The checkpoints will be in operation from 8:00 pm through 2:00 am.

LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — The Lucas County Operating Vehicles Intoxicated (OVI) Task Force will conduct two sobriety checkpoints May 22.

The checkpoints will be located at 5500 Telegraph Rd. and 5033 Suder Ave. from 8 p.m. through 2 a.m.

The checkpoints will be staffed with officers from the Lucas County OVI Task Force.