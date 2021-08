The check point will be located at 1125 E. Alexis Rd. and will operate from 8 p.m. through 2 a.m.

The Lucas County OVI Task Force will conduct a sobriety checkpoint on Aug. 13.

The checkpoint will be staffed with officers from the Task Force and is paid for through the OVI Task Force Grant from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.