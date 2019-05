OTTAWA COUNTY, Ohio — The Ohio State Patrol and the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office announced an OVI checkpoint will be held in Ottawa County Friday night.

The checkpoint will be on State Route 53 at mile marker 15 in Catawba Island Township.

The checkpoint will run from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Police say if you plan to consume alcohol, designate a driver or make other arrangements before you start drinking.