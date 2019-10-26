LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol, in conjunction with the Lucas County OVI Task Force, announced that an OVI checkpoint will be held from 9 p.m. until 1 a.m. Saturday night on Alexis Road and Benore Road in Lucas County.

The OVI checkpoint, funded by federal grant funds, is planned to deter and intercept impaired drivers.

The checkpoint will also be held in conjunction with nearby saturation patrols to aggressively combat impaired driver-related injury and fatal crashes.

If you plan to consume alcohol, designate a driver or make other travel arrangements before you drink.

