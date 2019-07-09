BRYAN, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol will be holding an OVI check point on North Main Street Saturday night.

The checkpoint will last from 9 p.m. until 1 a.m.

Funded by federal grants, the stop is planned to deter and intercept impaired drivers.

The checkpoint will also be held in conjunction with nearby saturation patrols to aggressively combat impaired driver-related injuries and fatal crashes.

If you plan to consume alcohol, designate a driver or make other travel arrangements before you drink.

RELATED: OVI checkpoint scheduled for Williams County this weekend

RELATED: Drunk driver crashes into apartment building in central Toledo