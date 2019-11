MAUMEE, Ohio — The Maumee Police Division will be conducting an OVI checkpoint on Nov. 8 as part of the Lucas County OVI Task Force.

The checkpoint will be held on US 24 near Town St. from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Traffic in the eastbound lanes of US 24 will be diverted through the checkpoint.

If you plan on drinking, always make sure you have a designated driver or find another way home.