TOLEDO, Ohio — A man is fighting for his life after he was gunned down outside his home on in west Toledo early Tuesday morning.

Neighbors said they heard several loud gunshots ring out on Kingswood Trail just before 1:30 a.m.

The victim's family and neighbors rushed outside to find a man lying in the street. His family frantically called 911. One neighbor said the victim's mother was trying to talk to him as he laid in the street. At this time, there is no word on his condition.

Another witness said that Toledo police were the first to arrive on scene, and an officer immediately began performing CPR on the victim until medics could arrive. First responders rushed the man to the hospital.

Multiple shell casings littered the ground near where the victim collapsed. Neighbors said they heard a car screeching away from the scene right after the shooting.

Joe Cromer

This story is developing. We will continue to bring you the latest on air and online.

RELATED: 6-year-old girl dies in Cleveland shooting

RELATED: Person shows up to hospital after central Toledo shooting