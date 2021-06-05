Over a year later, mother of murdered Pemberville teen opens up about her daughter

Cierra McCrory was shot and killed in an apparent murder-suicide in March 2020 in Pemberville, according to police.

PEMBERVILLE, Ohio — The mother of a Pemberville teen shot and killed in her home in March 2020 is opening up about her daughter and the community's efforts to remember her.

Cierra McCrory was found shot and killed in March 2020 alongside her alleged ex-boyfriend. Police believe he shot her and then turned the gun on himself in an apparent murder-suicide. Now her mother is speaking out for the first time to @WTOL11Toledo about her daughter. pic.twitter.com/yNSXzCKfwl — Michael Tatar (@MichaelTatarTV) June 4, 2021

More than a year later, Cierra's high school is mourning and honoring her as she would have graduated this week. Jenna Lojewski, Cierra's mother, says including her daughter in the ceremony meant so much to her.

"It was everything," she said. "I really wish she could be here."

Eastwood High celebrated Cierra with an honorary diploma accepted by her older brother. Another student created a portrait of Cierra for her seat at the ceremony.

"It meant a lot that they took time out," Lowjewski said. "They as soon as we got there, they escorted us to our seats and they did a really good job."

Friends still meet up to remember her more than a year after her murder.

"She was always so bright and energetic, saying what's on her mind," friend Alex Ward said.

Sofia Weis says they weren't friends when they first met, but that quickly changed, adding Cierra had the biggest heart.

"She made you laugh all the time, no matter what," she said. "It didn't matter what mood you were in, she could make you laugh and crack a smile."

Lowjeski says Cierra also had a dream to travel the world.

"She wanted to get one of those little vans and fix it up like the vintage van," she said. "That was her big thing."

Her life was cut short but her friends and family say her memory will remain as bright and alive as she was.

"I think she's really going to be remembered for how loving of a heart she has," Weis said.